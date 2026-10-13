ENGEL expands its production network with Serbia site

ENGEL is expanding its global production network with a new manufacturing site in Kikinda, Serbia. The move strengthens the company’s competitiveness and secures a long-term, high-performing value chain in Europe. Additionally, customers in European and American markets will benefit from shorter lead times and greater supply reliability.

× Expand ENGEL Peter Jungwirth will assume the role of Managing Director of ENGEL Serbia

The new site forms part of the evolution of ENGEL's European manufacturing architecture. The focus is on relocating mechanical manufacturing operations to optimise international location advantages and establish a resilient European supply chain. In the first phase, the Kikinda facility and its 150 employees (to be recruited over three years) will produce machined components.

“The new Kikinda site complements our existing plants across Europe,” said Stefan Engleder, CEO of the ENGEL Group. “It improves our cost efficiency and gives us greater flexibility compared to sourcing directly from Asia. Our Austrian plants will have more room to focus on what we do best: highly complex, tailored system solutions that are in demand worldwide.”

Peter Jungwirth will assume the role of Managing Director of ENGEL Serbia in addition to his current position as Commercial Director of the Kaplice (Czech Republic) site. Meanwhile, experienced ENGEL staff from Austria will train the local team.