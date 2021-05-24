Ensinger Machined Parts achieves SC21 Bronze Award for a consecutive year

Ensinger Machined Parts, an industry specialist in the precision machining of high performance and engineering thermoplastics, are pleased to announce its Bridgwater UK facility has been awarded Bronze in the Supply Chains for the 21st Century (SC21) programme, for the second year running.

SC21 is the largest Supply Chain Improvement programme in the UK Aerospace and Defence sector, designed to accelerate the competitiveness of the aerospace and defence industries by raising the performance of its supply chains.

After signing up to the programme in 2017, Ensinger Machined Parts began the hard work to attain the SC21 award. Following their first Bronze recognition in 2020, Ensinger Machined Parts endeavoured to maintain this prestigious status by continuing to achieve the very high performance and continuous improvement standards necessary for SC21, which reflect the exacting standards of the aerospace and defence industry.

“Ensinger Machined Parts has traded successfully for more than 50 years, however, with ever changing market conditions and technology advances, Ensinger must continue to change, adapt and develop in order to remain successful for another fifty years and beyond, which is why being part of the SC21 program is so important to us” said Terry Maggs, Director Ensinger UK.

Ensinger Machined Parts is delighted with the ongoing recognition from SC21 and its rightful position in new business development and sales growth. This award reinforces Ensinger Machined Parts' commitment to providing high quality service and products to its valued customers, specifically SC21 sponsor Leonardo, who they would like thank for the continued support in achieving and maintaining the award. As a business, Ensinger Machined Parts will continue to follow the SC21 continuous improvement scheme to maintain the bronze status, whilst enhancing efforts with an aim to achieve silver and gold SC21 awards in the future.