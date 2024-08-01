Entries open early for Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2025

Key Highlights:

Earlier than usual, the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2025 are now open for entries. Participants from every part of the plastics recycling chain in Europe are invited to enter.

The seven award categories cover key areas of plastics recycling innovation and the major market applications for the circular use of plastics. They are:

Plastics Recycling Ambassador

Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product

Building & Construction Product

Household & Leisure Product

Plastic Packaging Product

Product Technology Innovation

Recycling Machinery Innovation

Brand owners, retailers, product manufacturers, product designers, packaging producers, raw material suppliers, plastics recycling machine manufacturers and suppliers of recycled plastic products are invited to submit their projects by Friday, 18 October 2024. Award winners will be announced on the second day of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe which takes place at the RAI, Amsterdam from 1 to 2 April 2025.

“The quality and number of entries we receive for the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe have increased exponentially since the first awards in 2017, reflecting the outstanding progress in the circular use of plastics in Europe,” said Ton Emans, PRE president. “The 2025 awards are designed to inspire all parts of our industry towards greater use of recycled plastics and raise the bar of innovation even higher to meet Europe’s mandated recycling targets.”

Matt Barber, global events director at Crain Communications, added: “Winning a Plastics Recycling Award Europe is a significant achievement for any brand committed to sustainability. While we expect this year's competition to be stronger than ever, I very much encourage all organisations to showcase their achievements by entering.”

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2024 winners were:

Plastics Recycling Ambassadors: Erica Canaia, CEO, FIMIC and Vicente Olmos Jorge, CEO and founder, SINTAC Recycling

Automotive, Electrical & Electronic Product: Electrolux 900 Series by Electrolux AB

Building & Construction Product: RPS Skimmer by Fluidra

Household & Leisure Product: Blue Finn Chair by Bywyd B.V

Plastic Packaging Product: Nivea Sun Lotion Bottle by Beiersdorf AG & Morssinkhof Plastics Heerenveen B.V.

Product Technology Innovation: Multi-Color Corporation for NextCycle IML

Recycling Machinery Innovation: DischargePro Technology by Powerfil - EREMA Group

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of PRS Europe. To qualify for an award, entries must meet a number of criteria including that products and innovations must be designed, developed or manufactured in Europe; products must contain a minimum of 50% recycled content and all entries must promote sustainability and circular economy. Detailed criteria and qualifying features for each category are available on the website.