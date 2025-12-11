Enva acquires Irish Waste and MacNabb Waste

Enva has acquired Irish Waste and MacNabb Waste, which is one of Northern Ireland’s leading specialist waste management businesses. Established over 55 years ago, Irish Waste and MacNabb Waste provide industrial and commercial waste services, including collection, treatment, recycling, and the recovery of hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

“We are delighted to welcome Irish Waste and MacNabb Waste into the Enva family,” said Roger McDermott, CEO of Enva. “This partnership brings together organisations with shared values and a deep commitment to sustainability, compliance, service and technical excellence. Our collective strengths enable us to tackle increasingly complex waste challenges and deliver innovative, sustainable resource recovery solutions to meet the needs of our customers in Northern Ireland.”

Jason McPolin, Managing Director, Irish Waste and MacNabb Waste, added, “Bringing Irish Waste and MacNabb Waste together with Enva creates a strong platform that will enable us to provide a broader range of services and solutions to customers, whilst ensuring continuity of our exceptional service. This acquisition provides the opportunity to ensure the continued growth and development of our people and the combined business.”

This move brings together complementary organisations with shared values, aligned expertise, and a commitment to sustainability, compliance, and service. Together, the companies will provide a broader portfolio of specialist waste management services and resource recovery solutions across Northern Ireland.

The Irish Waste and MacNabb Waste management teams, including McPolin, will remain in the business. The combined teams will ensure a smooth transition to Enva ownership, ensuring high service delivery without interruption.