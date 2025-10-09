Enva appoints new CEO

Enva has announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Roger McDermott has taken over the role, effective immediately. McDermott has been an integral part of the company since June 2019. During that time, he has led various segments of the company, including the Irish and Specialist Businesses. Over the last four months, McDermott has been serving as Interim CEO.

Enva Roger McDermott appointed Enva CEO

Before joining Enva, McDermott managed a major programme of energy infrastructure developments at ESB in the Generation and Trading division. Additionally, he played a key role in establishing and managing several energy services, energy efficiency, and smart energy business areas in ESB’s retail business.

This is an exciting time for Enva, with the company having a significant programme of resource recovery and environmental services investments underway. As Enva looks ahead to the future, McDermott is set to lead the company into its next phase of growth and development.