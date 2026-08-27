Epoch Biodesign has announced that it has acquired the former DOMO nylon 6,6 polymerisation site, located in Blanes, Spain. The move fully integrates the company’s production of recycled nylon 6,6 from waste to polymer. This expansion is a significant milestone in Epoch Biodesign’s ability to solve one of the biggest gaps in materials circularity.

× Expand Epoch Biodesign Epoch Biodesign acquires former-DOMO nylon 6,6 polymerisation site

The 52,000 tonne/year production facility will boost Epoch’s capabilities, making it the only biorecycling company in the world to own commercial-scale polymer production. As a result of this new vertical integration, Epoch now has the ability to iterate faster. The company’s customers can already receive materials at a commercial scale, de-risking their supply chain.

Nylon 6,6 is used in a variety of applications, including in the clothing, automotive, and industrial sectors, at a scale of over 2 million tonnes a year. However, less than 1% of the material is recycled at the end of its lifecycle. Epoch Biodesign is hoping to help provide a solution for businesses by leveraging AI-designed enzymes to deconstruct plastic waste at the molecular level. This process will provide virgin-quality recycled monomers that can be recycled indefinitely without any loss of quality. Now, at the facility in Blanes, the material can be recycled into high-performance polymers.