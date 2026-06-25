Epoch Biodesign announce its new Chief Technology Officer, Dr Bo Ava Chen. She brings over 20 years of experience in taking advanced biotechnology from laboratory research to commercial production to the role. She has also previously served as Vice President of Process Development at Geno and has also held senior engineering roles at BP Group Technology and BP Biofuels and Advanced Bioproducts.

× Expand Epoch Biodesign Epoch Biodesign announces new Chief Technology Officer

“Plastic recycling is important for both sustainability and for supply chain resilience. This fundamental importance, combined with Epoch’s genuinely differentiated technology and a clear, credible pathway to commercial production, is what drew me to the company. The biological approach that Epoch has developed solves problems that have held back nylon recycling for years,” said Chen. “What stood out for me with the company was the degree to which they are already working with partners up and down the value chain to make this leap from lab-scale to commercial scale. I have spent my career bridging R&D and commercial production, and I look forward to working with Jacob, the team and our partners to get the demo site operational and build the production capacity to make genuinely circular nylon 6,6 recycling a reality.”

This appointment comes at a pivotal moment, with the company’s demonstration facility at Grapht Works, Imperial College London’s new advanced manufacturing site, being fitted out ahead of its opening later this year. This marks Europe’s first and the world’s largest nylon 6,6 biorecycling plant.