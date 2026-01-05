Equitix acquires minority stake in the Viridor Group

Equitix acquires a “substantial minority stake” in the energy-from-waste facility operator, Viridor Group. The deal allows Equitix to acquire up to 50% of the Group. The move builds on Equitix’s existing 35% shareholding in Viridor’s Energy division, expanding its position in the UK’s energy-from-waste sector.

Viridor provides essential infrastructure services for sustainable waste management and energy recovery in the UK. The company annually processes 3.4 million tonnes of waste and recycling and operates 12 UK energy-from-waste facilities, with two more in development. Utilising carbon capture and storage (CCS), Viridor helps support the UK’s transition to a circular economy and reduce its reliance on landfill.

“This transaction marks an important milestone, setting the path for Equitix to achieve a 50% stake in Viridor Group. It reflects our confidence in Viridor as a best-in-class waste-to-energy platform and a vital part of the UK’s critical infrastructure,” said Achal Bhuwania, CIO of Equitix. “We value our strong strategic partnership with KKR and Viridor’s outstanding management team. This transaction also underscores the unique follow-on opportunities within our portfolio, which we will continue to deliver for our clients.”

Kevin Bradshaw, CEO of Viridor, added, “We are delighted that Equitix will be further investing in Viridor to support our long-term growth strategy, alongside KKR. During the past five years of our strategic partnership, Viridor has entirely transformed and has grown strongly to establish its position as the sector leader with best-in-class operations, a pioneering CCS programme and an ambitious EfW development pipeline. As we look ahead to this next phase of our strategy, I am thrilled we will maintain these valued partnerships and continue to invest in and grow the business.”

“Viridor has transformed into a high-performing, standalone British leader in waste treatment since its carve-out in 2020, delivering essential services to communities across the UK. The business is now delivering consistently strong operational and financial performance, alongside significantly improved health and safety outcomes. These achievements reflect the strength of the management team and the depth of the platform we have built together. We see a significant long-term opportunity ahead and are pleased to continue our strategic partnership with Equitix as Viridor enters its next phase of growth,” concluded Tara Davies, KKR Co-Head of KKR EMEA and Co-Head of European Infrastructure.