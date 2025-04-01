EREMA appoints new Global Sales Director

EREMA, a plastics recycling systems and components specialist, has announced the appointment of its new Global Sales Director. A long-time employee, Christoph Wöss, has previously held the Business Development Manager position for the Bottle division and starts in the newly created role on the 1st of April 2025.

EREMA's new Global Sales Director, Christoph Wöss.

“With Christoph Wöss, we have gained a highly competent and experienced expert from within our own ranks, who has made a significant contribution to the successful development of EREMA in recent years,” said Manfred Hackl, Managing Director of EREMA and CEO of the EREMA Group. “I am pleased that in his new role he will further professionalise our global sales, allowing us to respond even more effectively to the needs of our customers in the various markets.”

Having been part of the EREMA Group for the last 24 years, Wöss has extensive knowledge of international markets as well as the requirements of the plastic recycling industry. Now, as the Global Sales Director, Wöss will manage the company’s global sales activities and help drive EREMA’s strategic development in the global market. Wöss will work closely with the company’s global subsidiaries as he leads the international sales team.

Wöss added, “As part of our global sales strategy, I am committed to focusing even more on regional specifics and dynamic market needs to ensure optimal customer support on a global level.”