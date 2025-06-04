EREMA launches its ‘Edvanced Recycling – EREMA Prime Solutions for Advanced Recycling’ campaign

As we build up to K 2025, EREMA unveiled its ‘Edvanced Recycling – EREMA Prime Solutions for Advanced Recycling’ campaign during an exclusive press conference at the beginning of this month. The company boasts over 40 years of experience within the industry having provided advanced plastics recycling solutions that have been successfully integrated into the real world.

“For a more circular economy in the plastics industry, recycling has to be consistently integrated along the entire value chain. Edvanced Recycling shows how we are working together with our customers to sustainably increase the proportion of recycled plastics used in new products,” said Gerold Breuer, Head of Marketing at the EREMA Group. “And yes, it really is spelt that way, because the E stands for EREMA. After all, advanced plastics recycling is inextricably linked to our name.”

The K Preview Press Talk was held at the beginning of June at the company’s headquarters in Ansfelden, Austria. During the event, EREMA teased what solutions the company would be exhibiting at K 2025.

“The technologies used in plastics recycling have evolved very fast. Over the past few years, we have repeatedly set milestones and have been a driver of innovation. At this year's K, we will again be presenting multiple new solutions designed to keep even more plastics in circulation,” said Manfred Hackl, CEO of the EREMA Group.

Two machines make their debut at K 2025:

TwinPro: This twin-screw technology couples the EREMA Preconditioning Unit (PCU) directly with a twin-screw extruder. TwinPro is ideal for highly efficient homogenisation, which it can do in only one step of complex film waste with low bulk densities.

AGGLOREMA: Helpful in preparing feedstock materials for chemical recycling, the robust and energy-efficient system produces agglomerates with a high bulk density on a large scale, specifically from heavily contaminated post-consumer materials.

EREMA is also focused on the growing demand for recycled pellets made from post-consumer materials in either sensitive applications or secondary packaging. With this in mind, the company is launching a more compact INTAREMA TVEplus 2021 while also presenting the optimum match of washing system and extruder with Lindner Washtech.

The role digitalisation plays in achieving a circular economy

Digital solutions can help users achieve a circular economy and aid with the handling of plastic waste materials in a sustainable way. At the K show, the PredictOne family will include AI-supported in-depth data analysis that can be used with the main drives, as well as a new Condition Monitoring System for the plasticising unit.

Event attendees will be able to see both modules in action, with an INTAREMA TVEplus DuaFil Compact equipped with the latest intelligent assistance systems. Results will be shown live on the BluePort online platform’s displays at the EREMA trade fair stand as well as the outdoor Edvanced Recycling Centre.