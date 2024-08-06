Essentra extends product ranges and PCR innovation projects

Key Highlights:

Essentra PLC has released an extension to its highly successful ILU range of polyethylene ribbed pipe-end plugs, developed using new, innovative post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic material.

The new release is set to reduce the company's reliance on single use plastics - and result in the launch of a new range of plastic components later in the year.

This follows Essentra's recent acquisition of BMP TAPPI, having completed trials of more sustainable alternatives to single use plastics.

Essentra PLC, a provider of essential components and solutions, has released details of the ‘future products and innovations’ promised in Q2 and following its recent acquisition of BMP TAPPI, having completed trials of more sustainable alternatives to single use plastics.

In terms of product, new releases include an extension to its highly successful ILU range of polyethylene ribbed pipe-end plugs, used to protect pipes during transit against the ingress of dust, water and other contaminants, as well as during sandblasting, painting, and other surface treatments.

The company, which already manufactures in excess of 1,500 individual product lines, has also extended its range of tube inserts to accommodate square, round or rectangular openings to give a more aesthetic finish to metal fabricated tubes.

Among the more important innovations is the successful trial of a sustainable post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics material that will reduce the company’s reliance on single use plastics and will result in the launch of a new range of plastic components later in the year.

The company has also further expanded production capacity in expectation of new lines, with further moulding machines on order.

Nicolas Karoui, integration director at Essentra, says the firm is realising the benefit of being part of a larger global operation: “We continue to work closely with our colleagues at the Essentra Centre of Excellence in Kidlington, UK, to see how PCR content and biodegradable bioplastics can help make future manufacturing more sustainable, and meet the future demands of our customers in Italy and Southern Europe.”