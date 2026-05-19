Essentra surpasses 2030 emissions target five years early

Essentra Components today announced that it has surpassed its 2030 Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitment five years ahead of schedule, by achieving a 62% reduction in scope one and two emissions against its 2019 baseline.

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This notable milestone, independently assured and disclosed in the company's latest Annual Report, was driven by a sustained transition to renewable electricity across Essentra's global manufacturing sites. The company now sources 71% of its electricity from renewables globally, with 7% generated on site through solar installations – including two new systems commissioned in 2025 at its manufacturing facility in Ningbo, China and its UK head office in Kidlington. Together, these sites are expected to produce 1.7 million kWh of electricity annually.

The same reporting period saw Essentra achieve zero waste to landfill across 25 of its operational sites – also ahead of its 2030 target – with 99% of solid waste now diverted from landfill globally. The company was also recognised on CDP's A List for the first time and awarded a Gold rating by EcoVadis, placing it in the top 5% of companies assessed globally and the top 1% for environmental performance.

Essentra has also launched its first range of components manufactured using post-consumer recycled (PCR) material – a range of caps and plugs produced at its Italian facility that is 100% post-consumer recycled. This launch built on material innovation work at Essentra's Centre of Excellence in Kidlington, UK, where 68 trials of recycled and biomaterial alternatives were completed during the year.

In addition, the 2025 results show progress across Essentra's packaging commitments, with recycled content rising to 48% – up from 29% in 2024 – and 65% of packaging now reusable, recyclable or compostable, compared with 48% the previous year. Across its product ranges, 8,698 products now carry sustainability attributes, with 1,662 introduced during 2025 alone.

Jennifer Spence, ESG Director at Essentra said:

“Achieving what we set out to do by 2030 five years ahead of schedule is something the whole Essentra team should be incredibly proud of. Renewable electricity, zero waste to landfill, CDP A List recognition – each of these represents years of sustained effort and genuine commitment to doing things differently. And the impact extends beyond our own operations: how we reduce our carbon footprint reduces our customers' carbon footprint, and the work we're doing on new materials gets into new product ranges for them too. We need people to invest in sustainable products so that we can keep making more of them – you can't do one without the other.

“But this isn't a finish line. With new targets on the horizon and a clear pathway to net zero in our direct operations by 2040, the most ambitious chapter of our ESG journey is still ahead of us.”