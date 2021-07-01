European expanded polystyrene (EPS) industry trade organisation EUMEPS has announced the appointment of Jürgen Lang as its new Managing Director.

EUMEPS EUMEPS appoints Jürgen Lang as its new Managing Director Jürgen Lang

As of today, Lang will be EUMEPS’ main representative in Brussels. In his role he aims to help improve the EPS industry’s visibility and driving EUMEPS efforts to become more sustainable, in particular to reach its recycling targets by 2025.

In a press statement, Lang said: “I am delighted to join an industry which will be key in the green transformation of the global economy and, in particular, to fulfil the EU’s Climate Targets. EPS can help to save millions of tonnes of CO2 emissions per year: Being 100 per cent recyclable and already widely collected, EPS is a sustainable and the most cost-efficient solution for insulation and packaging of goods with special requirements.”

Lang joins EUMEPS following the launch of the ground-breaking PolyStyreneLoop recycling plant, which highlights the feasibility of a large-scale, closed-loop solution for the recycling of EPS building and construction waste. Lang added: “Our industry currently is under massive competitive and regulatory pressure. Adding up to this difficult environment, media is reinforcing misperceptions while overlooking the tremendous efforts of our companies to avoid litter, collect EPS and fully close the loop for our product. I am looking forward to facing these challenges together with our members and staff.”

Chairman of the EUMEPS board, Dr Klaus Ries, concluded: “Jürgen will bring invaluable knowledge to the EUMEPS team from his previous work at EuroCommerce. Against the background of Europe’s climate and circular economy goals, he will help our industry to showcase the environmental, social and economic benefits of EPS at the European level and together with our members also on regional and national level. I wish him all the best for his tasks and I am looking forward to working together with him.”