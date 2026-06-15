European Bioplastics (EUBP) has elected its new Board during its General Assembly on 27 May 2026. The association represents the interests of biobased, biodegradable and compostable plastics in Europe, with the new Board set to guide it for the 2026–2029 mandate. This period is a decisive moment for Europe’s bioeconomy, due to industrial competitiveness and the transition away from fossil carbon.

× Expand European Bioplastics European Bioplastics elects its new Board

The new Board is composed of:

Monica Battistella (Taghleef Industries).

Judith Hicks (Vioneo).

Franz Kraus (Novamont) has been elected as a Co-Chair.

Myriam Moeyersons (Ingevity).

Afsaneh Nabifar (BASF) has been elected as the Vice-Chair.

Celmira Sousa (NatureWorks).

Frédéric Van Gansberghe (Futerro) has been elected as a Co-Chair.

Hugo Vuurens (CJ CheilJedang), who will serve as Treasurer.

The new Board reflects the breadth of the European bioplastics value chain by bringing together expertise in biobased, biodegradable and compostable materials, packaging, conversion, recycling technologies, sustainability, public affairs, market development, and industrial scale-up.

“The new Board brings together the experience, diversity and industrial expertise EUBP needs for the next phase,” said Franz Kraus, Co-Chair of European Bioplastics. “Our priority will be to strengthen the recognition of bioplastics as part of Europe’s bioeconomy, while building trust in credible solutions and supporting the conditions for scale.”

Frédéric Van Gansberghe, Co-Chair of European Bioplastics, added, “This mandate is about turning ambition into delivery. EUBP will continue to work for a Europe where bioplastics make the bioeconomy tangible: replacing fossil carbon where they deliver value, enabling circularity and contributing to resilient European industrial value chains.”

“With this Board, EUBP has the breadth, credibility and strategic focus needed to translate its vision into concrete policy, market and member value,” concluded Lorenza Romanese, Secretary General of European Bioplastics.