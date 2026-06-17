The European Plastics Converters (EuPC) has elected Jean-Marc Galvez as its new President for 2026-2028. The election was held during the EuPC General Assembly 2026 on 3 June 2026. Galvez succeeds Benoit Hennaut, who has been EuPC President for the last four years.

× Expand European Plastics Converters European Plastics Converters appoints its new President

Galvez serves as Chief Operating Officer at Amcor, leading the global rigid packaging division. He offers over 35 years of international leadership experience spanning general management, sales, operations, and R&D across both private and public companies. He has also held a series of senior executive roles at Berry Global, Inc., most recently as President of the Consumer Packaging International Division. He also served as President of Berry's Consumer Packaging Division, North America and President of HH&S EMEIA.

“I am honoured to serve as President of EuPC at such an important moment for our industry,” said Galvez. “Plastics converters play a critical role in advancing innovation, competitiveness and circularity globally and across Europe, and I look forward to working closely with our members and partners to help shape a more sustainable, competitive and resilient future for the plastics value chain.”

Hennaut added, “I am pleased to hand over the Presidency of EuPC to Jean-Marc Galvez, who will ensure the association will continue to strive for the interest of all plastics converters in Europe in challenging times for the industry.”