Europlaz invests £200,000 in facility expansion

Europlaz has invested £200,000 in a 200m2 expansion of its Essex-based site. The new area will help the company fulfil its recently won medical contract, while also having additional capacity for future business. Now, the facility will be able to house four additional moulding machines and dedicated assembly lines, all of which are ISO 7 cleanroom compliant.

× Expand Europlaz Europlaz cleanroom.

This expansion marks the company’s next stage in its investment drive, which is nearing £4M, providing the opportunity to boost contract manufacturing sales by 20%. Europlaz offers injection moulding, assembly, product validation, and access to certified ISO Class 7 cleanrooms. The company focuses on helping medical device and healthcare businesses with commercialising new technology.

“This is a very timely development that allows us to grow with increasing customer volumes and, importantly, take advantage of more European and US clients looking to reshore projects from the Far East,” said Rory O’Keeffe, Commercial Director at Europlaz. “Two new injection moulding machines have already been installed, and these will produce products for med tech specialist Olympus. This proves straight away that the appetite is there to tap into expertise, services and the wide range of operational benefits contract manufacturing can provide.”