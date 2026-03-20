Europlaz has appointed Anya Grattidge as the company’s new Head of People. The move will help support continued growth and develop career pathways in manufacturing and engineering. Formerly a Morgan Stanley HR professional, Grattidge brings over 15 years of experience from global finance and high‑growth scale‑ups, including Liberis and Modulr.

× Expand Europlaz Europlaz appoints Anya Grattidge as its new Head of People

Grattidge specialises in building people‑centred systems, supporting organisational performance as well as training and progression frameworks that encourage multiskilling, technical development, and leadership capability. Her appointment follows a strong period of expansion for the company, with a reported 20% rise in revenue to £15.5m and its workforce growing to 130 people.

“This is a really exciting time to be joining the business,” said Grattidge, “Europlaz has a fantastic culture, and I’m inspired by what Eddie, Katy and Rory O’Keeffe are building - a medtech company that sets new standards in manufacturing performance, technical innovation and product reliability. As the business has grown, the demands on our people are evolving every day. One of my first priorities is to formalise HR processes and introduce technology that makes simple tasks easier for everyone, such as moving communications and forms from email and paper to a central HR system.”

Supporting its expansion plans and the needs of both new and existing customers, Europlaz is investing in both capacity and capability. In the upcoming financial year, the company will increase its training and development budget by 500% compared to the same period last year. This will strengthen technical skills, leadership development, and long‑term workforce capability. Additionally, Europlaz will recruit 10 apprentices and graduates in 2026, demonstrating its investment in future talent.

Grattidge continued, “There has always been a commitment to growing our own talent, and we want to build on this by expanding our apprenticeship programme. It’s a brilliant way to address skills gaps and support career development into middle and senior management. Broadening our graduate offering will also be key to developing future leaders. We offer the chance to work for a local SME where you can genuinely help shape the future of the business. There is a family‑friendly feel here and a level of flexibility that many larger organisations simply can’t offer.”

“This is a real coup for us. Anya brings significant corporate experience, as well as a strong track record of supporting fast‑growing organisations, which aligns perfectly with our future plans,” concluded Katy O’Keeffe, Marketing & Strategy Development Director. “Her expertise in executive coaching will also be invaluable in strengthening the mindset and leadership capability of our senior team.”