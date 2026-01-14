Europlaz predicts increased domestic production

Europlaz predicts that the NHS’s growing demand for more sustainable supply chains could lead to increased domestic production. The business is benefitting in select market segments because of the US tariffs diverting work away from international rivals. New entrants are also expected to grow, as they build a product and a market before selling the technology quickly to a contract manufacturer that holds international regulatory approvals.

The Essex-based company’s recent £4M investment drive sets it up to capitalise on these opportunities, with an upgraded cleanroom and bolstered commercial team occurring over the last 12 months. Europlaz has achieved another 20% revenue increase in 2025, with domestic and international sales totalling £15.5M.

“Whilst we appreciate the current trading conditions are testing, we prefer to look at where we can take advantage of changes in the global marketplace and, in my opinion, there’s plenty for us to go after,” said Rory O’Keeffe, Commercial Director at Europlaz. “The NHS is prioritising taking carbon out of its supply chain, so for them it makes sense to move production of products closer to home. This is perfect for Europlaz, as we can offer full regulatory compliance and proven contract manufacturing and tool transfer experience that makes switching suppliers - without disruption - a lot easier.”

He continued, “Progressive new NHS initiatives, such as NICE’s Early Value Assessment (EVA) programme, and a renewed national focus on compliance by design is also a big opportunity for the UK. EVA addresses some of the traditional bottlenecks faced by the NHS and, in theory, should provide a structured pathway for technologies that meet national unmet needs to gain conditional NHS recommendations while further evidence is generated.”

Robotics and automation streamlining production

The global medtech marketplace is rapidly evolving, with China and the Far East now a viable alternative for sourcing quality devices and products.

“Automation used to be there to deliver complexity and, whilst that is sometimes still the case, we are now seeing it employed globally to deliver high volumes, faster and more cost-effectively. It’s a lesson the UK should heed,” said Ian Goodacre, Technical Director of Europlaz. “Other trends we are noticing is how industry bridges the gap between 3D printing in design and 3D printing at scale and a change in funding landscape, with bigger investments being made in pharma and weight loss drugs. This can sometimes impact the emergence of new medical devices. There is also an increasing interest in using biopolymers to support the production of sustainable single-use devices – we are already running trials on a couple of projects in this arena.”

Investing in people

Europlaz is prioritising employee retention due to rising recruitment costs. The company is working on upskilling its people and leaders to develop its 120-strong workforce. This is critical in the medtech sector, which is experiencing a rapid shift towards automation and digitalisation, as well as shifting employee expectations. These three key factors are transforming how companies operate.

“Developing the next generation of talent is another big priority. We’ve put aside funding for up to five industrial placements and a similar number of apprenticeships,” concluded O’Keeffe. “Europlaz is a perfect home for young people looking to gain technical and skilled roles, which are fundamental to the backbone of British manufacturing and a key government aspiration. For us, apprenticeships are a fantastic way to grow people in the culture of our business, and we believe it gives us the best possible way of scaling up to cope with demand. More firms should consider it, as we need to flood the domestic market with new talent.”