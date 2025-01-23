Evertrak partners Sumitomo Corporation of Americas to expand its reach in North America

Evertrak has announced its partnership with Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation. Through the deal, SCOA will invest in the composite railroad ties manufacturer to help the company expand its production capabilities and scale operations. At the same time, Evertrak will work towards fulfilling North America’s demand for sustainable rail infrastructure.

Evertrak manufactures its railroad ties using recycled plastics. This reduces the railroad industry's environmental impact and makes railroad infrastructure more sustainable.

“Evertrak glass fibre reinforced polymer composite railroad ties are engineered to deliver value, safety and sustainability for the railroad industry,” said Tim Noonan, Founder and CEO of Evertrak. “By joining forces with Sumitomo, whose mission of enriching lives and sustaining the future aligns perfectly with our vision, we're positioned to create lasting impact in the North American railroad industry.”

What the partnership will focus on:

Speeding up product production.

Enhancing sustainability.

Improving the total cost of ownership for the railroad industry.

Expanding production capabilities.

Advancing railroad infrastructure safety.

“Evertrak is creating a brand-new category of railroad ties that are capable of withstanding both the long-term operational and environmental challenges in the high decay zones of North America and beyond,” added Takamitsu Munakata, General Manager of the Metal Products for Transportation Dept at SCOA. “This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in solutions that address generational challenges while creating sustainable value for the industry.”