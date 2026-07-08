Evonik’s Innovation Factory has opened an Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) application technology centre in Shanghai. The facility, the first of its kind in the region, will test high-performance DURAION membranes under real-world operating conditions.

× Expand Evonik Evonik opens AEM application technology centre in Shanghai

“With the establishment of the Evonik AEM Centre Shanghai, we are significantly strengthening our ability to address the rapidly growing hydrogen-applications market in China - and also beyond,” said Jack Zhang, Vice President and General Manager Asia Pacific, High Performance Polymers business line. “Being close to customers and partners allows us to better align our AEM technology with market needs, accelerate adoption, and scale up hydrogen solutions for commercialisation worldwide.”

Dr Ryan Liu, Director Strategic Projects and Head of RD&I Greater China, added, “The AEM centre plays a key role in the continued advancement of our AEM technology. It will enable faster development cycles for DURAION membranes and also a deeper understanding of AEM-based electrolysis systems as a whole.”

Additionally, the site will function as a collaborative hub where the Innovation Factory’s local experts and area partners can work to address technological challenges across the entire AEM electrolysis value chain.

The AEM centre’s specialised laboratories feature demonstration-scale electrolysis testing capabilities, including advanced electrolyser test benches to assess the performance and long-term durability of the membranes under actual operating conditions. Overall, the centre supports the full validation pathway, enabling the industrial application of DURAION membranes in AEM electrolysis.

“The energy transition is accelerating, with green hydrogen from AEM technology as a key potential for de-fossilising industry and transportation,” concluded Fuliang Xia, President of Evonik Greater China. “The Evonik AEM Centre Shanghai will strengthen Evonik’s contribution towards this goal by optimising our DURAION anion exchange membranes in one of the world’s most dynamic markets for climate-neutral hydrogen applications and water electrolysis technologies.”