Evonik opens its largest medical device centre in Shanghai

Evonik opens its largest medical device applications centre in Shanghai. The facility specialises in the research, development, and processing of semi-finished components for bioresorbable medical devices. Additionally, the facility hopes to support customers in overcoming challenges relating to high-quality medical devices.

× Expand Evonik Evonik opens Shanghai Medical Device Centre.

The Asian medical device sector is expected to grow in the coming years, with double-digit growth expected in China. Specifically, the demand for advanced medical care and high-value medical components is expected to continue to rise.

“Our next-generation biomaterials are enabling our customers to innovate new medical technologies that create life beyond limits,” said Yann d’Hervé, Head of Evonik Health Care. “The latest addition to our global technical service network can help more customers across Asia in reducing complexity, accelerating time to market, and improving medical device performance.”

Fuliang Xia, President of Evonik Greater China, added, “The innovation of high-end medical devices plays a key role in the government’s Healthy China 2030 initiative. Manufacturers are increasingly pursuing competitive raw materials and service solutions to differentiate themselves in the world’s second-largest medical device market. Our new centre is strategically aligned with these urgent market demands and contributes to the acceleration of industrial upgrading.”

About the Evonik Shanghai Medical Device Centre

The company offers comprehensive, one-stop solutions ranging from concept development, material selection, customisation, prototyping and processing, analytical services, quality and regulatory documentation, to manufacturing semi-finished products and components in an ISO class 7 cleanroom environment.

Utilising advanced processing technologies, the Centre can convert Evonik’s standard and customised biomaterials into various types of semi-finished components. Said components are designed with specific properties, like bioresorbability, low-friction, antithrombotic, and antibacterial characteristics. Medical device manufacturers can further process these components to meet specific requirements for diverse use cases (e.g., orthopaedics, sports medicine, general surgery, cardiovascular care, neurosurgery, urology, aesthetics, ophthalmology, and dental care).