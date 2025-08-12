Exel Composites appoints new Area Sales Manager for conductor core business

Exel Composites has appointed former design engineer and conductor sales manager Seo Kanghyeon as area sales manager for its conductor core business.

× Expand Exel Composites

He is now responsible for forging new relationships with conductor manufacturers, transmission system operators, and power utilities companies globally. He will draw on his technical expertise and experience of power conductors to further advance carbon fibre conductor cores as a grid-enhancing technology (GET).

Seo becomes the newer member of Exel Composites’ conductor core-focused team, alongside product manager Heini Kloster and director for product management Antti Hassinen. Global electrical grids are struggling to keep up with the demands of electric vehicles (EVs), data centres, and the integration of renewable energy sources. Re-conductoring transmission networks with composite conductor cores offers double the capacity and reduced energy losses in half the time of building new infrastructure.

Seo’s experience as a design engineer and sales manager for overhead conductors and underground cables, both for LS Cable & System in his native South Korea, have equipped him perfectly for the role. The emerging nature of composite conductor cores places his focus on educating and sharing insights on adoption, rather than aggressive selling.

“To me, this role is as much about customer support as it is about making sales,” explained Seo. “I took this role because I believe deeply that composite conductor cores represent the only viable way to modernise the world’s power grids quickly and cost-effectively. For that to happen, conductor manufacturers and TSOs need experienced, technical support on integration. Ultimately, I’m here to serve their best interests. If you like, I’m the resin binding Exel’s R&D and product teams with the power transmission community!”

Seo first discovered Exel in in 2023 in his role at LS Cable & System. While visiting Exel Composites’ Mäntyharju factory, he was impressed by the company’s pultrusion capabilities and testing laboratory. This manufacturing prowess, the grand vision for the future of composite conductor cores, and his personal ambition to see the world prompted him to seize the opportunity to relocate to Finland for this role.