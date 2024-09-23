Exel Composites launches commercial scale use of bio-based resins

Key Highlights:

Exel Composites announced a new purchasing agreement with chemical manufacturing giant INEOS for over 100 metric tonnes of its ENVIREZ bio-based resin system.

The resin is made with 23% bio-based glycol and reduces carbon emissions by 21% compared to traditional options.

ENVIREZ resin is manufactured in the INEOS’ production site in Kilpilahti, Finland, from where a tanker truck transports full tanks locally to Exel Composites’ factories in Finland, minimising waste and emissions.

Sustainable composites manufacturing specialist Exel Composites announced a new purchasing agreement with chemical manufacturing giant INEOS for over 100 metric tonnes of its ENVIREZ bio-based resin system. This deal will serve as a springboard for Exel Composites to phase out its use of hydrocarbon-derived resins. The Finnish pultrusion expert hopes to lead the composites industry towards a more sustainable future with zero change in material performance.

This specific INEOS ENVIREZ resin’s chemical composition features 23 percent bio-based glycol, compared to traditional crude oil-sourced hydrocarbon resins. Resultantly, the carbon equivalent emissions in the manufacture of this resin are 2.89 CO­ 2 e kg including biogenic carbon, as opposed to fossil-based equivalent resin’s 3.68 CO­ 2 e kg*.

This represents a 21 percent drop in the associated manufacturing emissions and, in the context of the agreed 100 metric tonnes of resin, a reduction of 79 thousand kilograms of CO 2 released.

“The manufacturing industry simply won’t reach its sustainability targets through isolated initiatives,” said Kim Sjödahl, VP of technology and sustainability at Exel Composites. “We know that genuinely making a difference means adapting our central processes and incorporating more eco-friendly materials into our high-volume manufacturing.

“All our evaluation and testing confirms INEOS’ information: its drop-in bio-based solution yields the same technical performance as with the fossil-based resins. Customers won’t notice any difference between the two,” continued Sjödahl.

Exel Composites’ customers will have the choice of switching to this resin or keeping the original composition in the products that they purchase, but Sjödahl is confident that the composites community shares Exel Composites’ appetite for Scope Three emissions reduction.

“Whether from partnerships with INEOS or our other suppliers, Exel is proud to help lead the community in the journey towards sustainability,” explained Sjödahl.

“Together with our long-standing customer Exel Composites, we are committed to addressing more than just our own Scope 1 and 2 emissions by implementing sustainable product solutions throughout the value chain,” said Daniel Blanco, product manager for UPR & VER at INEOS Composites EMEA.

“Our ENVIREZ technology platform spans resin solutions based on bio-based and circular feedstocks, helping reduce the product’s carbon footprint compared to conventional fossil-based raw materials,” explained Blanco.

The two partners further limit emissions and waste involved with the resin delivery. The ENVIREZ resin is manufactured in the INEOS’ production site in Kilpilahti, Finland, from where a tanker truck transports full tanks locally to Exel Composites’ factories in Joensuu and Mäntyharju, Finland.

“Utilising bulk deliveries means no separate packaging is used for the deliveries, reducing the need for virgin materials, recycling and logistics. It further reduces the resin waste internally, and internal handling. All this helps in offsetting the higher cost of the resin itself,” said Sjödahl. The factory crew pumps up to 25 metric tonnes of ENVIREZ resin directly into the bulk storage tanks, from where it is ready to use for daily production.

*using Ecoinvent 3.9.1 database combined with primary data from suppliers