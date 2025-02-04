Exel Composites secures key automotive certification

Exel Composites has achieved the IATF 16949 certification for its Joensuu factory, in Finland, which will guarantee consistent excellence in producing automotive parts. This globally recognised standard is critical for the automotive industry, as it emphasises high-quality manufacturing, defect prevention and the reduction of variation and waste in the supply chain.

× Expand Exel Composites

IATF 16949 is the automotive industry’s quality standard, based on ISO 9001, with stricter requirements for supplier management, process traceability and continuous improvement initiatives. Certification requires annual surveillance audits and full recertification every three years. This, a necessity for tier-one suppliers and original equipment manufacturers, complements Exel's existing achievements, which include ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 9001.

To comply with the IATF’s requirements, Exel Composites made numerous enhancements to its production workflow. These include traceability for raw materials, raw material approval processes, stricter inspections at every production stage and risk-based decision-making.

Each step—from pultrusion to post-processing—is inspected and supported by comprehensive laboratory testing to ensure quality control. This process includes measuring the dimensions and evaluating the strength properties of the produced parts. In the automotive industry, where zero-defect tolerance is the standard, IATF 16949 is a crucial badge of reliability.

Joensuu, Exel’s largest R&D hub, played a pivotal role in achieving this milestone. Most of the company's new products are developed here, making it the natural choice for IATF 16949 certification.

“This certification strengthens our position in the automotive sector and sets a new benchmark for what we can achieve,” explained Juha Lipponen, quality environment health and safety manager at Exel Composites. “By meeting the stringent demands of IATF 16949, we’re showing our commitment to delivering defect-free, high-performance components that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

“With this certification, we are excited to continue advancing projects in the transportation sector — a key focus area in Exel's growth strategy,” said Francesco Ierullo, vice president sales and marketing for engineered solutions. “The quickening adoption of composites in the vehicle sector continues and we want to be in the best position to provide our customers with the highest quality and reliability.”

Looking ahead, Exel is committed to expanding the IATF 16949 certification to other facilities globally.