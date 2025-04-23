Exel Composites targets electrical industry expansion

Exel Composites has appointed Mika Kepponen as its new Product Manager for electrical products to help drive the adoption of insulating composites in the utility power infrastructure and machinery sectors. The centralises Exel’s electrical offering and gives customers a qualified contact to collaborate with.

Kepponen brings a wealth of experience from his 27 years at Schneider Electric, where he held various leadership roles, which, together with his background as an electrician and a degree in Electrical Engineering from Vaasa University of Applied Science, Finland, represent a strong foundation in technical expertise and product management.

This well-rounded experience will be invaluable in overseeing Exel’s electrical product range — including insulator rods, insulated rail joints, and electrical tools — ensuring they meet the highest industry standards and certifications.

“My focus will be on strengthening Exel’s market position by working closely with customers to understand their specific needs and ensuring our composite solutions meet them effectively. As an industrial specialist in composites and electricals, I can serve as a bridge between customers and Exel’s products, helping to build a strong network with customers and internal teams,” said Kepponen.

Exel Composites’ Senior Product Manager, Antti Hassinen, commented: “Mika’s extensive experience in electrical engineering, product management, and international business development makes him a valuable addition to the Exel team. There’s great potential for our electrical business offering, especially in the power distribution and transmission markets as lightweight, high-performance materials are increasingly in demand. Mika will be key to turning that potential into results.”