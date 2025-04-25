Clariant celebrates 50 years of Exolit AP flame retardants

2025 marks Clariant's 50th anniversary of Exolit AP flame retardants protecting lives and property around the world. Based on advanced ammonium polyphosphate (APP) technology, these have become the industry benchmark across many applications, from intumescent coatings and fire barrier sealing systems to thermoset composites for e-mobility battery housings and coatings.

× Expand Clariant

Since producing the first batch of Exolit AP at the Knapsack site in Germany in 1975, the Exolit AP product line has pioneered flame retardant technology. What began as a ground-breaking solution has evolved into a comprehensive portfolio that sets industry standards for performance and reliability. The recent launch of a melamine-free Exolit AP grade demonstrates how this spirit of innovation continues today.

This launch marks a significant step forward in more sustainable flame retardant technology. This SVHC-free solution demonstrates Clariant’s commitment to meeting stringent safety and sustainability demands while maintaining superior fire resistance across multiple Passive Fire Protection (PFP) solutions. These include fire stop systems, intumescent coatings and flame-retardant applications like insulation panels.

This development responds to the rising demand from health and sustainability-conscious consumers and brands, including those who are actively seeking safer alternatives to products containing substances of concern.

Exolit AP 435

Building on this momentum, Clariant presents an enhanced version of the trusted Exolit AP 435. This evolution maintains the exceptional performance characteristics in water-based formulations that have made Exolit AP 435 the industry benchmark for shelf-life stability, while incorporating forward-thinking improvements to meet future regulatory requirements, all without compromising on fire protection performance.

Clariant’s success story is built on strong partnerships with customers, many spanning generations. This collaborative approach ensures innovations align perfectly with market needs while maintaining high-performance standards.

The company is actively seeking development partners who share the vision for more sustainable fire protection and want to be at the forefront of industry innovation.

Milestones that matter

Clariant’s 50-year journey has been marked by significant breakthroughs:

1975 : Introducing Exolit AP 422 flame retardant

: Introducing Exolit AP 422 flame retardant 1983 : Launching Exolit AP 462, encapsulated ammonium polyphosphate (APP)

: Launching Exolit AP 462, encapsulated ammonium polyphosphate (APP) 1990s : Development of specialized solutions for intumescent coatings

: Development of specialized solutions for intumescent coatings 2000s : Strategic expansion of intumescent coatings market

: Strategic expansion of intumescent coatings market 2015 : Launching Exolit AP 435, setting new standards in viscosity control

: Launching Exolit AP 435, setting new standards in viscosity control 2024 : Introduction of the very first melamine-free Exolit AP

: Introduction of the very first melamine-free Exolit AP 2025: Continuing development of next-generation solutions

"Through changing times and evolving industry needs, Exolit AP has remained at the forefront of innovation. The introduction of Exolit AP 462 in 1983 marked our first major breakthrough in encapsulated ammonium polyphosphate technology, setting new industry standards for performance and reliability," said Achim Hennemann, Head of Market Segment Passive Fire Protection.

“The launch of melamine-free Exolit AP represents more than just a new product,” explained Adrian Beard, Global Industry Market Manager Flame Retardants. “It embodies our commitment to combining five decades of expertise with tomorrow's sustainability demands.”

The road ahead

As Clariant looks to the next 50 years, its commitment to innovation remains stronger than ever.

Stefan Brejc, Global Vice President Segment Coatings & Adhesives proudly stated, “The same pioneering spirit that drove our first innovations in 1975 still drives us today. As we celebrate this golden anniversary, we're not just looking back at 50 years of achievement, we're building on this foundation to create the next generation of more sustainable flame retardants.”