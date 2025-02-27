RIGK at PRSE 2025

At the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) in Amsterdam, RIGK, its subsidiaries Plastship GmbH, Hannawald Plastik GmbH, and its certification division PlastCert will focus on comprehensive solutions for the circular economy.

× Expand RIGK

Under the motto "Let’s navigate our way towards a circular economy together", the group will showcase a broad range of services, covering everything from design for recycling and the collection and licensing of packaging to the development and operation of reuse systems, the certification of plastics and the distribution of recyclates. The spotlight will be on innovative, practical strategies for promoting closed material loops.

Jan Bauer, Managing Director of RIGK, comments: "The PRSE provides an ideal opportunity to exchange knowledge and engage with experts, companies, and industry decision-makers on sustainable recycling concepts. With the implementation of the PPWR, this dialogue is now more crucial than ever."

PPWR: Challenges and opportunities for the industry

The new EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which came into force in February 2025, places increased demands on businesses. Stricter recycling requirements, mandatory quotas for recycled plastics and a stronger focus on reusable packaging require adjustments while offering the chance to drive the development of sustainable packaging solutions.

Advancing the circular economy together

Beyond PRSE, RIGK remains committed to optimising recycling processes and improving the quality of recyclates. In addition to further developing established take-back systems and fostering international cooperation, the company is driving forward regional projects and initiatives such as KISS and KARE to strengthen resource cycles sustainably.

"A functioning circular economy can only be achieved through close collaboration across the entire value chain," adds Markus Dambeck, CEO of RIGK. "We look forward to engaging with the industry at PRSE and advancing this mission together."