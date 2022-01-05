Faerch acquires PACCOR

Rigid food packaging producer Faerch has announced the acquisition of dairy packaging producer PACCOR. The acquisition underlines Faerch’s overall strategy for creating circularity in food packaging and will accelerate the required material conversion towards sustainable packaging solutions in the European dairy sector, the largest segment in rigid food packaging.

PACCOR has a long track record of innovation and premium service for the largest and most demanding dairy customers, delivering state-of-the-art solutions mostly in yoghurt, spreads and ice cream packaging.

Lars Gade Hansen, CEO of Faerch Group, said: “With PACCOR’s strong position in the dairy sector, our complementary geographical footprints and our shared ambition to make food packaging circular, PACCOR is the perfect match for Faerch. We have always respected PACCOR for their dedication to quality, innovation and customer service, and we are delighted to now join forces with the excellent PACCOR team.”

Andreas Schütte, CEO of PACCOR, added: “We are very much looking forward to becoming part of the Faerch Group. After years of successful growth, we see in Faerch the perfect partner for us. Faerch’s unique integrated recycling capabilities offer fully new opportunities to accelerate the transition towards circular packaging solutions, while combining the two companies’ dedication to innovation and investments in R&D.”

The acquisition comprises 16 production sites in Europe, Asia and the US and more than 3,400 employees. The new company set-up marks a strong focus on innovation and when the transaction has been approved, the Faerch Group will comprise of 34 sites and employ almost 6,000 people globally.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. The PACCOR UK business including their two production sites are not part of the transaction and will remain with Lindsay Goldberg.