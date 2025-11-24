Falcon Plastics announces its acquisition of Avid International Molding Solutions’ manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico. This is a major milestone in the company’s growth and customer support strategy. The expansion adds 47 injection moulding machines, a skilled and experienced technical team, and advanced assembly capabilities that will help to improve Falcon’s ability to serve its customers.

× Expand Falcon Plastics Falcon Plastics acquires Avid International’s Monterrey facility

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to grow alongside our customers while keeping our focus where it’s always been on quality, people, and partnership,” said Jenn Barlund, President of Falcon Plastics. “Our U.S. facilities remain at the heart of Falcon, and this addition in Monterrey allows us to support our customers in new and complementary ways.”

The facility offers deep engineering expertise, quality and metrology capabilities, and boasts a strong reputation for precision and partnership. These features align with Falcon’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

About Avid International

Avid International’s Monterrey operation boasts a 20-year history of technical rigour, full contract manufacturing, and expertise in import/export logistics, complementing Falcon’s capabilities in injection and blow moulding and two-shot moulding. Falcon can also leverage its 50-year legacy of innovation, financial strength, and a people-first culture.