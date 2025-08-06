FANUC awarded Platinum sustainability rating by Ecovadis

FANUC Corporation has received a Platinum rating for sustainability by Ecovadis, placing them in the top 1% of over 150,000 companies assessed globally. Achieving a score of 82/100, this recognition reflects FANUC’s commitment to responsible business conduct and sustainable innovation.

EcoVadis conducts its assessments using internationally recognised standards, including the United Nations Global Compact, ILO conventions and ISO 26000. It evaluates organisations across four key performance areas:

Environment Labour & Human Rights Ethics Sustainable Procurement

The Ecovadis Platinum rating is a significant milestone for FANUC, highlighting its progress in integrating sustainability into every aspect of its business, from energy-efficient manufacturing practices to ethical supply chain management. In addition, the company has received the following major sustainability accolades:

Named to the CDP ‘A List’ for climate transparency for the second consecutive year

Greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Recognised as one of the Top 100 Global Innovators 2025 by Clarivate for the fourth year in a row

These achievements are a result of FANUC’s strategy to deliver long-term value through advanced technology, environmental stewardship and ethical practices.