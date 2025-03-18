FANUC and J L Goor will continue meeting Irish polymer and machining needs

FANUC and J L Goor Machinery have announced the extension of their partnership. The former is a partner for FANUC’s ROBOSHOT range of all-electric injection moulding machines. Having worked together for over 20 years, the duo has celebrated over 700 units having been installed across Ireland.

× Expand FANUC & J L Goor FANUC and J L Goor extend partnership.

“Since the establishment of FANUC Ireland in 2022, we have been committed to supporting our Irish customers with on-the-ground sales, service and technical support, and J L Goor has been an important partner in this customer offering,” said Conor O’Kelly, FANUC Ireland Office Manager. “Ireland is a key territory for FANUC globally and our J L Goor partnership has enabled us to support customers with a moulding footprint in Ireland, Europe, and the US. We are acknowledging that many of FANUC & J L Goor’s customers have both a polymer moulding requirement as well as a metals machining requirement, in key sectors like medical device and aerospace manufacturing. It’s therefore a natural evolution of our relationship and we expect J L Goor to become as strategic a partner for our machining customers as they are for our moulding customers.”

Phil Watters, Managing Director of J L Goor, added, “Manufacturers in Ireland are world-class operations in critical industries where zero defect quality and compliant production is demanded. They base their manufacturing on highly reliable equipment, supported by local expertise. FANUC and J L Goor have been providing this service to manufacturers in Ireland for decades now. We are delighted to extend this service to another key industry in Ireland – precision engineering – using the ROBODRILL product range.”

Partnership successes and the future ahead

After extending their partnership, J L Goor will now also supply FANUC’s ROBODRILL CNC compact machining centres. The Mullingar-based company will help serve the aerospace, automotive components, fabrication, medical devices, and precision engineering sectors.

In the last 20 years, J L Goor’s ROBOSHOT offering has grown in complexity, resulting in “record-breaking” sales this year. Recently, the company has opened its 1,200m2 Centre of Excellence in Mullingar. The new facility includes manufacturing space for electrical design, installation, testing, fabrication, and machinery customisation, as well as areas for training and mould testing.

Considering J L Goor’s expanded product portfolio, the company has appointed a salesperson with experience within the machining sector to help them meet the expected demand.

“There’s real potential for the ROBODRILL to transform drilling, milling, cutting and polishing applications for companies in sectors such as medical devices, aerospace and precision component manufacturing,” said Noel Bracken, J L Goor’s new Salesperson. “I’m looking forward to representing the FANUC range and showing manufacturers the benefits it can bring to their operation in terms of increased productivity, reduced costs and energy savings.”