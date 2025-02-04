FANUC launches new injection moulding programme

As part of its commitment to bridge the manufacturing skills gap, FANUC UK has launched a series of injection moulding and robotics courses in conjunction with leading plastics training provider Sierra 57.

Taking place at the FANUC Academy in Coventry throughout 2025, the sessions will combine real-world, hands-on experience with FANUC’s ROBOSHOT injection moulding machines alongside a greater understanding of plastic processing and manufacturing methods.

Following the success of the first course at the end of January, the next training session will take place on 6-7 February 2025, and it will focus on ‘Injection Moulding & Robotics Appreciation: Material, Tooling, Plastic Processing, Machinery, and Ancillary Equipment’.

The course is designed to empower the workforce by upskilling in cutting-edge technologies, promoting polymer and smart automation education, and closing the skills gap. Its aim is to demystify the terminology within injection moulding and increase overall knowledge of the manufacturing process. The training will also showcase how automation and robotics streamline production, improve precision and enhance workplace safety.

“Upskilling the existing workforce and educating new entrants to the plastics industry continue to be key commitments for FANUC,” says Andy Armstrong, FANUC UK’s Vice Managing Director and Head of ROBOSHOT European Sales. “This exciting partnership with Sierra 57 is something we are extremely passionate about. A combination of the practical know-how and cutting-edge technology of our in-house FANUC Academy plus Sierra 57’s educational prowess and understanding of the injection moulding sector has translated into a high-value training programme for plastics manufacturers of all sizes looking to upskill their staff and keep up to date with the latest industry changes.”

Sean LittleJohn of Dudley Associates attended the first course in January 2025, entitled ‘Materials Science’. He comments: “It was a fresh look at improving my knowledge of polymers, reducing scrap and wastage, and understanding why polyoxymethylene can clear a factory quickly! I would highly recommend the sessions to anyone who’s interested in expanding their knowledge.”