FANUC UK’s Tom Bouchier assumes key European role

Tom Bouchier, Managing Director of factory automation specialist FANUC UK and FANUC Ireland, will take on the role of Northern Europe Co-ordinator, Vice President FANUC Europe, from 1 September 2025.

This strategic appointment demonstrates FANUC’s commitment to strengthening their European sales strategy and reinforcing collaboration across the region. In his expanded remit, Tom will provide coordination and guidance across Northern Europe, supporting FANUC UK’s continued growth and alignment with the company’s broader European goals.

Tom’s career with FANUC began 35 years ago when he joined the company as a Service Engineer. He was appointed Managing Director of FANUC UK and FANUC Ireland in 2022. A passionate supporter of UK manufacturing, Tom has led the company to deliver efficient, sustainable and innovative automated solutions to help manufacturers increase productivity and remain competitive in a global market.

As a former Electronics & Electrical Engineering Apprentice, Tom is also a fierce advocate of apprenticeships, helping to inspire future generations into a career in engineering through FANUC UK initiatives such as the FANUC Academy, partnerships with WorldSkills UK, close ties with schools, colleges and universities, and relationships with organisations such as the MTC.

“Manufacturing is a mainstay of the UK economy, contributing £518bn – 23% of our GDP. To continue competing on the international stage and increase this further, it is vital that UK manufacturers embrace advanced technologies such as robotics and automation to reduce their energy consumption, increase their output and spark innovation,” states Tom.

He continues, “At FANUC, we are committed to supporting manufacturers as they embark on their digital transition, helping them overcome challenges such as labour shortages, sustainability targets and competition from overseas. To secure the industry’s future, it is also vital that we encourage and inspire a pipeline of engineering talent from today’s digitally native generation. In my expanded role, I am looking forward to aligning the goals and aims of FANUC UK and FANUC Ireland with those of FANUC EU, bridging the gap towards a more successful, innovative and productive manufacturing sector.”