FANUC UK announces leadership restructure to accelerate growth in aerospace & defence

FANUC UK has announced significant changes to its sales leadership structure as part of the company’s commitment to driving growth in aerospace and defence, and strengthening support for manufacturers across the UK and Ireland.

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As part of this strategic investment, Oliver Selby has transitioned from his role as Head of Sales to the newly created position of Strategic Key Account Manager - Aerospace & Defence, effective from 1 September 2026. The move represents a major statement of intent from FANUC UK, reflecting the growing importance of the aerospace and defence sectors within the company’s long-term growth strategy. Dan Fisher has been appointed new Head of Sales.

By appointing Oliver, one of its most experienced and influential commercial leaders, to this dedicated aerospace and defence role, FANUC UK is reinforcing its commitment to supporting two of the UK’s most critical manufacturing industries. Oliver will be responsible for developing strategic partnerships with leading aerospace and defence organisations, identifying new opportunities for automation adoption, and helping customers accelerate productivity, resilience and competitiveness through advanced robotics and intelligent automation solutions.

With more than 20 years of experience in robotics and automation, Oliver has been instrumental in helping manufacturers across the UK improve productivity, overcome workforce challenges and successfully implement automation technologies. His appointment reflects FANUC UK’s determination to invest at the highest level in an area that is expected to play a pivotal role in the future of UK manufacturing.

Alongside his position at FANUC UK, Oliver serves as Chair of Automate UK Robotics, where he works closely with industry leaders, policymakers and manufacturers to promote the adoption of robotics and automation across the UK economy. His extensive industry network, deep sector knowledge and proven track record in driving automation-led transformation make him uniquely positioned to lead FANUC UK’s aerospace and defence growth strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Andy Armstrong, Managing Director of FANUC UK, states: “Aerospace and defence represent a significant long-term growth opportunity for FANUC UK. By appointing Oliver Selby in this dedicated strategic role, we are demonstrating our commitment to investing in the sector and ensuring that our customers have access to the expertise, technology and support needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive global market."

Oliver Selby adds: “It has been an absolute privilege to lead the Sales team at FANUC UK and support the adoption of robots in the UK across a diverse range of industries. The opportunity to focus on aerospace and defence comes at an exciting time, with growing demand for advanced manufacturing technologies across these sectors. I am looking forward to applying my industry experience and expertise to help strengthen FANUC UK's position in this strategically important market while continuing to support the wider adoption of automation across UK manufacturing.”