FANUC UK appoints Sam Carr as Sales Manager

FANUC UK is delighted to announce the appointment of Sam Carr as Sales Manager – ROBOSHOT & Plastic Injection Moulding.

With extensive expertise and over 13 years’ experience in plastic injection moulding, Sam will play a vital role in supporting FANUC’s customers in the plastics sector to tackle key manufacturing challenges by boosting their productivity, enhancing their cost efficiency, and delivering exceptional and repeatable quality.

“I'm delighted to be joining a world-class machinery manufacturer at FANUC UK,” says Sam. “The ROBOSHOT injection moulding machine is unmatched in its precision, speed and reliability across multiple industries. I look forward to meeting existing customers and new prospects soon.”

For FANUC UK, Sam’s appointment underlines the company’s commitment to supporting the wider plastics sector through automation. “We are actively building on the strong foundations we already have in place within the injection moulding market to prepare for the next phase of growth in this area, helping plastics firms across all sectors to become more efficient and profitable,” says Andy Armstrong, FANUC UK’s Vice Managing Director and Head of ROBOSHOT European Sales.

“Investing in talented experts such as Sam is key to this, and will enable us to help companies to increase their productivity and become more energy and cost efficient throughout 2025 and beyond,” he continues. “We’re confident that Sam’s skills, passion and forward-thinking approach will bring tremendous value to our team and our customers alike, helping us to drive excellence in the world of plastic injection moulding.”