Faulkner Moulds achieves three decades of success

Key Highlights:

This year, Faulkner Moulds celebrates 30 years of UK toolmaking excellence.

The business was started in 1994 by managing director, Duncan Faulkner. Whilst completing an apprenticeship in toolmaking and gaining experience, Duncan realised his great passion and aptitude for creating the highest quality mould tooling. And so, he pooled all his resources into buying a Bridgeport milling machine and a Boxford lathe for his garage, and Faulkner Moulds was born.

30 years on, Faulkner Moulds has established a solid reputation in the industry, developing toolmaking technology and techniques and winning UK ‘Toolmaker of the Year’ multiple times, as well as 2022 ‘Manufacturer of the Year’.

With a company motto of “Be Exemplary”, Faulkner Moulds specialises in multi-cavity, high production tooling with fast cycle times, and complex tooling such as twin-shot, overmould and unscrewing mechanisms. The Yorkshire-based toolmaker also provides a rapid, reliable response to requirements for tool modifications, and is proud to be the ‘go-to’ toolmaker for many customers for repairs, modifications, servicing and inspection reports.

Over the years, Faulkner Moulds has continually invested in technology. As Duncan puts it: “At Faulkner Moulds, we never stand still. Our pioneering approach to technological investment and skills development means we are leaders in our field. We pass these benefits on to our customers in superb accuracy, and cost and time efficiencies. Indeed, many customers are pleasantly surprised at the competitiveness of our prices as we create these cost savings through our technology and techniques.”

Last year, Faulkner Moulds again installed advanced toolroom technology, with an innovative robotic production cell which particularly supports multi-cavity, high-production tooling.

Caroline Faulkner, director, added: “Our team culture is of pride in our customer service and on our honest, transparent approach. We keep customers fully updated during each project, with customer direct access to the same senior project manager throughout. We also have an ‘open door’ policy so customers can view progress on their tool, and customers can fully rely on our service after tool delivery.”