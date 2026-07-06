Game-changing approach to reshored tooling

Faulkner Moulds experienced their most successful Interplas yet, reporting a healthy interest in UK toolmaking, including the reshoring of projects back to the UK.

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“Reshoring came up as a constant theme, and it was highly encouraging to hear this trend”, says Managing Director Duncan Faulkner. “Customers are seeing reshoring as more than a heart-based patriotic choice. They now see it’s an intelligent, highly strategic commercial decision.”

Faulkner Moulds create complex high-production tooling, including caps and closures, overmoulds, twin shots, unscrewing mechanisms and collapsible cores. Serving all sectors, its customers have the advantage of strict adherence to confidentiality and ISO quality standards, including the materials integrity that ensures each tool lasts its full lifetime. They offer very competitive lead times, with the real-time communications access that comes with being in the same time zone. It ensures any Design for Manufacture early-stage modifications are made with speed and ease.

Kevin Rawson, Works Manager, added, “Several visitors to our stand commented on how misleading initial outlay costs can be, when sourcing cheap foreign tooling, once slow shipping and early-stage modification costs are taken into account.”

With over 30 years’ experience, the team culture is one of pride in its work and in its honest, transparent approach. The toolmaker keeps customers fully updated during each project, with direct customer access to the same senior project manager throughout. Operating an ‘open door’ policy ensures that customers can view progress on their tool and can fully rely on the post-tool delivery service.

Duncan Faulkner comments, “We offer an on-site service at our customers’ premises, for tool trials, modifications and repair work. Through this, our designer, toolmaker and the moulding technician are often able to resolve any issues interactively that day.”