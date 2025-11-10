FCC enviro acquires Cumbria Waste Group

by

FCC enviro has acquired Cumbria Waste Group from Waterland Private Equity. Cumbria Waste Group provides recycling, waste collections, and treatment for municipal and commercial customers in the area.

“This is another very positive move for our business here in the UK, further strengthening our core services and our customer service proposition,” said Steve Longdon, Chief Executive Officer at FCC Environment UK. “With strong cultural and operational alignment between the businesses, we are looking forward to welcoming the Cumbria Waste Group team and to continuing to deliver exceptional services both to existing and to our new clients.”

FCC enviro has been active in the British market since 1989 through its affiliate FCC Environment UK. This acquisition will allow the company to deepen its geographical coverage and expand its product and service offering.

Cumbria Waste Group provides waste solutions for both municipal and commercial customers, operating material recovery, composting, hazardous & liquid waste treatment, and household waste recycling facilities alongside waste, recycling, and organic collections.

LATEST INDUSTRY NEWS

LATEST ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS

LATEST POLICY,  REGULATION & TRADE ORGANISATION NEWS

LATEST EVENTS AND CONFERENCES NEWS

LATEST COLLABORATIVE PROJECTS NEWS

LATEST INSIGHT, ANALYSIS AND OPINION