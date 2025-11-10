FCC enviro has acquired Cumbria Waste Group from Waterland Private Equity. Cumbria Waste Group provides recycling, waste collections, and treatment for municipal and commercial customers in the area.

FCC enviro FCC enviro acquires Cumbria Waste Group

“This is another very positive move for our business here in the UK, further strengthening our core services and our customer service proposition,” said Steve Longdon, Chief Executive Officer at FCC Environment UK. “With strong cultural and operational alignment between the businesses, we are looking forward to welcoming the Cumbria Waste Group team and to continuing to deliver exceptional services both to existing and to our new clients.”

FCC enviro has been active in the British market since 1989 through its affiliate FCC Environment UK. This acquisition will allow the company to deepen its geographical coverage and expand its product and service offering.

Cumbria Waste Group provides waste solutions for both municipal and commercial customers, operating material recovery, composting, hazardous & liquid waste treatment, and household waste recycling facilities alongside waste, recycling, and organic collections.