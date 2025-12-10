Feddersen Group builds new Competence Centre in Sweden

Feddersen Group is making a major commitment in Småland by building an entirely new Competence Centre at Bredasten in Värnamo, Sweden. The new facility will be twice the size of the current one and designed as an open, hands-on arena for demonstrations, test runs, training, and customer driven development projects.

The investment is being made despite the economic downturn — in line with the group's long-term strategy to strengthen profitability in the plastics and recycling industries. When the centre opens in December 2026, K.D. Feddersen Plastics Machinery, K.D. Feddersen Distribution, and K.D. Feddersen Norden Holding will move into the new premises, creating an integrated environment under one roof — from raw materials to machinery, automation, service, and circular flows.

“We have the privilege of very strong owners with a deep commitment to the plastics industry and a long-term roadmap,” says Torbjörn Egerhag, Chairman of the Board of K.D. Feddersen Norden Holding. “Investing now is about giving our customers and partners a head start when the economy turns — and strengthening the region’s position as a leading hub for sustainable, competitive plastics production.”

The Competence Centre will be a place where customers can experience complete production cells with automation and auxiliary equipment, optimise material selection, including recycled feedstock, and validate processes in real production runs. Application support, energy efficiency, materials and data analysis, and training come together in the same environment, shortening the path from idea and simulation to proven performance and measurable improvements on the shop floor, resulting in better material choices, shorter lead times, and improved economics for our customers.

“Our primary task is to be good ambassadors for the plastics industry and create profitability for our customers,” says Bengt Rimark, CEO of K.D. Feddersen Plastics Machinery in the Nordics and Baltics. “The Competence Centre gives us even better conditions to show, prove, and deliver, from the right machine investment to optimised production processes for higher profitability.”

“As one of the Nordic region’s strong raw material suppliers, we want to be even closer to the customer’s reality,” says Dan Hagström, CEO of K.D. Feddersen Distribution in the Nordics. “By moving into the new Competence Centre, we can jointly test and optimise polymers and recycled feedstock directly in the same environment as machinery and automation — enabling safer material selection, shorter lead times, and better economics for our customers.”

RPZ Fastigheter, led by Hans Eriksson, will develop and build the new Competence Centre at Bredasten, which Feddersen Group will lease as their tenant. This partnership provides the right conditions for long‑term growth, strengthens the working environment for employees, and makes Feddersen Group even more attractive to future colleagues. With Värnamo as a hub, the group is now bringing together their Nordic operations and the eight companies in a shared, modern hub.