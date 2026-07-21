First Graphene Limited (FGR) has entered into an agreement with MITO Material Solutions, Inc (MITO) to acquire all its product lines, manufacturing equipment, and intellectual property. The move expands FGR’s ability to functionalise graphite, graphene, and graphene oxide. These are important materials in various commercial and defence applications to enhance the performance of advanced material additives.

× Expand FGR FGR enters agreement with MITO Material Solutions

The agreement includes MITO's E-GO, LIGRA, OMEGA and DELTA product lines, which represent a suite of thermoset, thermoplastic, composite materials, coatings, liquids, resins, and nanomaterial additives. Additionally, the acquisition represents a strategic step for FGR, broadening the company's technology platform to include advanced graphene oxide, hybrid graphene additives, and functionalised nanomaterial technologies. Not only is FGR broadening its offering, but it is establishing its direct operational and commercial platform within the USA.

Recent US Department of Defence and DARPA1 initiatives focus on lightweight graphene-enhanced composite structures, thermal management systems, advanced energy materials, and next-generation survivability materials. Functionalised graphene and graphene oxide technologies are increasingly recognised as critical enabling materials in aerospace and defence applications, as they improve interfacial bonding, mechanical performance, conductivity, durability, and multifunctionality. This acquisition enhances FGR's exposure to these emerging USA defence and aerospace opportunities.

“The acquisition of MITO Material Solutions assets represents a transformational push into the USA market for First Graphene, immediately expanding the company's product portfolio further into graphene oxide and functionalised graphene technologies - two rapidly emerging segments of the advanced materials market. Combined with our existing PureGRAPH technologies, this acquisition creates one of the broadest and most advanced graphene product portfolios globally,” said Michael Bell, Managing Director and CEO of FGR. “MITO has established commercial traction with premium USA customers and built a substantial pipeline of opportunities across sporting goods, industrial composites and advanced materials.”

Bell continued, “Importantly, this acquisition provides First Graphene with a direct operational and commercial launch platform into the USA, enabling the business to aggressively accelerate revenue growth and customer adoption in the world's largest advanced materials and defence market. The addition of graphene oxide and functionalisation capabilities significantly strengthens our ability to deliver next-generation performance additives across defence, aerospace, composites, coatings, polymers, and energy applications. The graphene industry is approaching a major commercial inflection point. Customers are increasingly seeking proven suppliers such as First Graphene with scaled manufacturing, differentiated technology and real commercial capability. With two acquisitions underway, expanding commercial revenues, growing defence exposure and a significantly enhanced technology platform, FGR is building substantial momentum globally.”