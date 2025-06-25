Fictiv joins the MISUMI Group

Fictiv has announced that it has joined the leading global supplier of mechanical components for the manufacturing industry, MISUMI Group Inc. The move should help provide improvements to product development, manufacturing, and supply chain teams all over the world, providing access to custom and standard mechanical components, faster lead times, and AI-powered technology throughout the manufacturing lifecycle.

The pair are joining forces to provide a “first-of-its-kind” platform for sourcing custom and standard mechanical components with greater transparency and global logistics. Through this collaboration, the pair will integrate Fictiv’s AI-powered supply chain platform and global network with MISUMI’s product catalogue and logistics infrastructure, which spans 22 manufacturing sites and 20 logistics hubs across the globe.

“Together with Fictiv, we’re unlocking a new era of manufacturing,” said Mitsunobu Yoshida, Sr. Corporate Officer at MISUMI. “It’s a future where high-quality production, intelligent logistics, and resilient supply chains empower innovators to move faster, scale smarter, and build with confidence.”

Dave Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Fictiv, added, “By combining our strengths—Fictiv’s digital platform and bolt-on supply chain along with MISUMI’s world-class manufacturing capabilities—we’re creating the infrastructure to power the next generation of innovation, to deliver extraordinary value across the entire product development lifecycle—from prototyping to full production.”

The acquisition supports a joint roadmap that features expanded global capacity, integrated supply chain services, and co-developed solutions with customers across the aerospace, medical, robotics, and energy industries in mind. Said customers will benefit from increased sourcing options, resilient global supply chains, and ensured speed and reliability.

“This isn’t just a milestone—it’s a promise to our customers,” concludes Nathan Evans, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Fictiv. “We’re building a smarter, more connected supply chain for the innovators of tomorrow.”

About Fictiv

The company’s Global Manufacturing Supply Chain combines AI-driven technology workflows, a renowned global manufacturing network, and teams of local manufacturing experts that work together to simplify sourcing for custom mechanical components. To date, Fictiv has produced over 35 million commercial and prototype components for various innovative products across early-stage and large enterprises in the aerospace, automotive, clean energy, consumer, and robotics sectors.

About MISUMI

Based in Japan, MISUMI supplies mechanical components, tools, consumables, and other products to over 323,000 companies worldwide. The brand is known for its strict quality conformance, global logistics excellence, and scalability offered by digital tools and unique customisation capabilities. MISUMI’s strengths will help to not only reinforce but also expand Fictiv’s capabilities, with customers receiving a unified global platform that can build an entire bill of materials with enhanced speed, pricing, and quality.