FirmaPak acquires Easy Plastic Containers Corporation

FirmaPak has announced its acquisition of the Canadian blow moulder of plastic bottles, Easy Plastic Containers Corporation. The company is active across the health and beauty, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, industrial, and automotive industries. FirmaPak also owns Container Services, Apex Plastics, and Lighthouse Packaging, all of which operate under the FirmaPak name. Following this latest acquisition, FirmaPak boasts manufacturing facilities in Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, California, and Ontario.

“FirmaPak continues to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions,” said Rob Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer of FirmaPak. “Adding Easy Plastics to the FirmaPak family enhances our ability to serve customers through additional locations and expanded packaging offerings. Easy Plastics has also earned a strong reputation for high-quality packaging and outstanding customer service. We are thrilled that Easy Plastics chose to partner with us.”

Nick Seretis, President of Easy Plastic, added, “This partnership allows us to continue serving our customers the way they expect – with the same experienced team and commitment to quality and service. Being a part of FirmaPak provides additional resources, capabilities, and flexibility to support our growth, while preserving the responsiveness and relationships our customers value.”

About Easy Plastic Containers Corporation

Founded in 1979 by George Seretis and Chris Grigoriadis, the company provides custom and stock packaging solutions from two manufacturing facilities near Toronto, Ontario. The acquisition expands FirmaPak’s reach into Canada, while also broadening its capabilities in personal care and pharmaceutical packaging applications.