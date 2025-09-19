Flair Packaging is set to expand its Canadian manufacturing facilities

Flair Packaging is expanding its Canadian manufacturing capabilities through the installation of a 10-colour flexographic press and a solventless laminator at its facility in Calgary. The company has also acquired a second plant in the area, adding 35,000 square feet of warehouse and production space. These expansions are the first steps in what will be a series of expansions that will strengthen the company’s manufacturing platform, with additional presses and converting equipment soon to follow.

× Expand Flair Packaging Flair Packaging expands its Canadian manufacturing facilities.

“Unprecedented disruptions in recent years have exposed supply chain vulnerabilities across all industries, and we took that as a signal to evolve,” said Young So, Flair's President and Owner. “We saw an opportunity to help brands stay agile in the face of changing demand by integrating advanced material innovation with onshore manufacturing. Our goal has always been to make high-performance, value-added packaging solutions more accessible to the North American market.”

These investments will allow Flair to provide complete, speciality packaging solutions like customised laminates for thickness, barrier, and performance requirements, as well as bold graphics to help brand visibility. Additionally, these additions will help to strengthen Flair’s platform in North America.

“For over 30 years, Flair has built its success on delivering the highest calibre of quality and service, no matter where we manufacture. That promise remains at the core of everything we do,” said So. “I knew we'd only move forward if we could uphold the standards that our customers rely on. I'm confident we've achieved that - and now, as we look to the next 20 years and beyond, our focus is on strengthening Flair's position as a streamlined, innovative packaging partner.”