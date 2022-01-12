Flexible Reinforcements enters partnership with Danish plastics company Carmo

Flexible Reinforcements has agreed to enter a strategic partnership with Carmo, a Danish manufacturer of plastic components for industrial applications. Flexible Reinforcements will promote and sell Carmo components in the United Kingdom.

Carmo is a Danish manufacturer of high-quality plastic components with superb handling, weldability, performance, and durability. Carmo is working actively to strengthen its local presence throughout the world. Therefore, they have strategic partners that manages local markets in e.g., USA, Germany, and Poland. Now, there is an expert local presence in the United Kingdom as well.

Jens Peter Nielsen, Export Account Manager at Carmo, said: “We want to provide our customers with the best possible service. To be able to offer good service, you need to know the markets and the challenges of your specific customers. With our new partner Flexible Reinforcements, this is exactly what we get. They are experts on their markets and will be able to offer highly qualified service to our customers in the United Kingdom. We are very happy with our new partner and the possibilities they bring to our customers in the United Kingdom.”

Flexible Reinforcements Ltd is a privately owned independent company that works closely with a number of trusted manufacturers worldwide. Stock is available for next day delivery across the UK and the product offerings include PP, Reinforced PVC, Unsupported PVC, greyboard, heatseal, metal mechanisms and fixings.