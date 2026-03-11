Flitetec Limited has announced the successful acquisition of most of Aeropair Limited’s assets. The move strengthens the company’s “Source • Make • Integrate” capability across the aerospace supply chain.

Flitetec Limited acquires most of Aeropair Limited's assets

This acquisition reinforces the company’s commitment to providing resilient, vertically integrated, and compliant solutions across defence and civil aerospace programmes, especially where legacy platforms and specialist capabilities are critical.

The acquisition expands Flitetec’s approved manufacturing and supply portfolio to include:

Plastics and transparency manufacture & repair: Supporting civil and military fixed-wing aircraft, complementing its established and helicopter interior portfolio.

Supporting civil and military fixed-wing aircraft, complementing its established and helicopter interior portfolio. Fastener manufacturing and distribution: Enhancing the company’s ability to support legacy, specialist, and hard-to-source requirements.

Enhancing the company’s ability to support legacy, specialist, and hard-to-source requirements. Bonding lead manufacturing: Deepening its specialist materials and process capabilities.

Stephen Findlay Jnr will be joining Flitetec Limited as its Programme Manager – Business Integration. He will help support the transition while providing deep operational knowledge of the acquired activities, leading to the transfer, establishment, and integration of these capabilities into the company’s Amersham facility.