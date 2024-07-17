FOBA launches marking lasers in V-Series for sustainable plastic labelling

Key Highlights:

FOBA Laser Marking + Engraving introduced UV and Green laser markers set new standards in the precise, reliable and sustainable marking of plastics and impress with its sophisticated features.

With the 4-watt UV and green 10-watt marking lasers, the new V-Series offers higher performance and better precision than its predecessor models, but in a much more compact design.

Compared to conventional marking technologies, the V-Series requires hardly any consumables, making it a sustainable solution that minimises waste and operating costs.

× Expand FOBA FOBA V-Series

With the new V-Series marking lasers, FOBA Laser Marking + Engraving, a manufacturer of laser marking solutions, introduces UV and Green laser markers to set new standards in the precise, reliable and sustainable marking of plastics.

More power, increased precision, and a fraction of the size of comparable systems - this is what FOBA's optimised V-Series (Vanadat laser systems) offers. Based on FOBA's long-term experience, the proven ultraviolet and green laser systems have been further developed in terms of power, size and efficiency and raised to a new level.

With the 4-watt UV and green 10-watt marking lasers, the new V-Series offers higher performance and better precision than its predecessor models, but in a much more compact design. This allows for easy integration into existing production lines and more versatility in the design of production environments.

In addition to its compact design, the new V-Series impresses with its outstanding flexibility when marking a wide range of materials and excellent marking quality, which guarantees reliable legibility. The laser markers are particularly suitable for marking plastics and composites, but can also mark metals, ceramics, and other materials with razor-sharp and permanent results. As such, the marking lasers are the perfect solution for direct part marking in the electronics and automotive industries as well as for the gentle marking of sensitive medical plastics.

"Our V-Series represents a significant step forward in developing easy-to-integrate marking lasers. With its compact design and high performance, we offer a cost-effective solution that effectively replaces other printing technologies such as Continuous InkJet (CIJ), label and pad printing," said Philipp Febel, director product strategy & customer experience at FOBA.

"The 355 nm and 532 nm wavelengths allow us to cover most applications on plastics while offering the possibility of easy integration into existing production lines as well as into the FOBA M-Series machines."

In addition, the V-Series offers future-proof technology. Compared to conventional marking technologies such as CIJ or pad printing, the V-Series requires hardly any consumables. This makes it a sustainable solution that minimises waste and operating costs and can reduce the environmental footprint.