Forj Medical appoints new Chief Operations Officer

Forj Medical has appointed Ward Sokoloski as Chief Operations Officer (COO). In his new role, Sokoloski will lead the company’s global operational strategy and execution, overseeing quality, operations, design, and engineering, as well as being responsible for the company’s performance.

“As a unified CDMO, operational integration and scale are fundamental to how we serve customers worldwide,” said Jeremy Maniak, CEO of Forj Medical. “Ward is a proven, solutions-focused leader with deep expertise in medical manufacturing, integrations of companies, and global site leadership. He brings the operational rigour and people-first leadership needed to accelerate our growth.”

Boasting almost 30 years of medical device and life science manufacturing leadership experience, Sokoloski was recently Vice President of Operations at ECA Medical, which saw him lead production, supply chain, engineering, and facilities in three locations. Before this, he held leadership roles at Freudenberg Medical and Sokoloski and also spent over 10 years at Covidien (now part of Medtronic).

Sokoloski added, “Joining Forj Medical is an exciting opportunity to help build this world-class, vertically integrated organisation at a pivotal moment for the company. Forj Medical has exceptional technical depth and a strong customer mission. I’m looking forward to working with teams across our sites to harmonise systems and culture, quality and delivery, and continue to optimise our capabilities to support customers bringing life-changing devices to market.”