Former apprentice celebrates 45 years at Cox Wokingham Plastics

Charlie Willoughby, Production Engineer at UK-based thermoforming and plastic part manufacturer, Cox Wokingham Plastics, is celebrating his 45th year at the company – a journey that began with an apprenticeship.

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As their longest-serving apprentice, starting in 1981, Charlie’s dedication and growth have been a source of pride for the team, developing from a young trainee into a highly skilled engineer.

“When I was younger, I loved working with my hands, fixing bikes and doing woodwork. That’s why I pursued an apprenticeship at Cox Wokingham Plastics - a role that led me to put my practical, hands-on skills to use. And at 17, I would have never imagined that 45 years later I’m still enjoying my time here in a company that has continually rewarded me and provided countless memories with my team” says Charlie.

For his apprenticeship, Charlie studied at college one day a week and spent the other four days at Cox Wokingham Plastics to learn practical skills, mostly working with manual press forming, a technique which has now been replaced by vacuum forming. Over time, Charlie developed his skills, earned an ONC (Ordinary National Certificate) in engineering and eventually worked his way up to toolmaking, the process of creating moulds for full-scale production.

“From projects for Fiat to press forming components for Little Chef, I’ve been fortunate to work on a wide variety of jobs. What has always stood out most here is the mix of talent - colleagues of all ages who laugh together, share knowledge and support one another. Starting off as a teenager, I learned so much from my older colleagues. Now older myself, that same mentorship applies as I pass my own skills down to younger staff – while also learning from their fresh perspectives too!” adds Charlie.

Today, Charlie remains a senior figure in Cox Wokingham Plastics’ toolmaking facility, which has evolved from a very hands-on manual method of tool making to the modern-day advancements in the CNC programming and machining. This enables the creation of more intricate tools and fixtures, keeping up with their customers’ requirements of an ever changing product base.

Starting his career with an apprenticeship, Charlie has mentored new apprentices himself, passing down his knowledge and expertise to the next generation of aspiring, hands-on engineers. His two sons have even spent time on the workshop floor, learning the same craft that helped their father build a successful career through an apprenticeship. Now 61 years old, Charlie continues to work part-time, enjoying the camaraderie of the team, spending time with his family and pursuing his passion for restoring and fixing cars.

“Charlie is a respected member of our team - his legacy, experience and growth alongside the company exemplifies the values we celebrate here. We’re thrilled to recognise his 45 years of service, starting from ground up as an apprentice!” says Iain Carstairs, Operations Director at Cox Wokingham Plastics.