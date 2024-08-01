Former company Schenck Process FPM officially transitioned to Coperion

Key Highlights:

Starting August 1st, the former Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials (FPM) group of companies have officially rebranded as Coperion.

The newly integrated Coperion group unites the expertise of multiple industry leaders under one brand, providing manufacturers with a wider range of solutions, technologies, and services.

This will allow Coperion to offer solutions to customers in a more streamlined way - with an even deeper team of process experts and collaborative problem-solvers.

Starting August 1st, the former Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials (FPM) group of companies have officially rebranded as Coperion. This change comes after Hillenbrand, the parent company of Coperion, acquired these companies in September 2023.

The newly integrated Coperion group unites the expertise of multiple industry leaders under one brand, providing manufacturers with a wider range of solutions, technologies, and services. These offerings cover the food, health, and nutrition markets, including sectors like baking, confectionery, pet food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Additionally, they cater to the polymers/performance materials industries, such as plastics, plastics recycling, chemicals, batteries, and minerals.

Coperion brings those that were formally from Schenck Process (FPM) - Raymond Bartlett Snow, Stock, Baker Perkins, Kemutec, and Mucon. It will allow Coperion to offer solutions to customers in a more streamlined way—with an even deeper team of process experts and collaborative problem-solvers. Customers will continue to receive hands-on service and support, including access to test and innovation centres worldwide.

“Our dedicated employees are energised by the possibilities of the new Coperion and the positive impact we believe its expansion is already having on our company and our customers,” said Matthew Craig, general manager, FPM. “Bringing all technologies under the Coperion name signals a deeper integration that means we are better equipped than ever to deliver the high-quality solutions, technologies and service we’ve always been known for.”

“We made the strategic decision to strengthen Coperion’s capabilities,” said Ulrich Bartel, president, Coperion. “We have done so by bringing together people and technologies that customers know and trust, creating a broader and deeper portfolio that meets every process step and cements our over 140-year legacy of proven performance and leadership.”

The migration of the former Schenck Process FPM began in May 2023 when it spun off from the German-based Schenck Process Group - which has since rebranded as Qlar in a parallel, but unrelated, process.