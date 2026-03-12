Formerra has announced its acquisition of Suministro de Especialidades (Suministro). The move will further cement the highly engineered thermoplastic resins, additives, and other speciality polymers distributor’s position in the Mexican market. Additionally, Formerra can also broaden its portfolio of elastomers, adhesives, and other performance additives.

× Expand Formerra Formerra acquires Suministro de Especialidades

“Welcoming Suministro as a Formerra company augments our ability to serve customers in Mexico with an extensive distribution network, and an enriched array of complementary materials and technical service capabilities,” said Cathy Dodd, Chief Executive Officer at Formerra. “The combination also fortifies our supplier relationships, allowing us to diversify our portfolio across North America while solidifying our footprint in central and southern Mexico.”

Suministro's Founder added, “Aligning with Formerra enhances our capacity to aid customers in navigating their challenges with heightened levels of technical expertise and a remarkable portfolio.”

Based in Mexico City, Suministro is active across diverse and growing markets in Mexico, including the industrial, automotive, and consumer sectors. The company and its strong supplier network offer a complete set of material solutions, supported by formulation and testing services. Following the acquisition, Suministro's founder as well as the entire team, will join Formerra.

This acquisition underscores Formerra’s commitment to support its customers and suppliers in Mexico. Combined capabilities include: